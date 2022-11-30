Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Russell Wilson’s Job Security

Despite a 3–8 start to the season, it sounds like Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere quite yet.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked on Wednesday during his press conference whether he’s considering making a change at the quarterback position. Hackett’s answer was straight to the point.

“Right now, no,” Hackett said.

While the coach didn’t fully shut down the idea of benching Wilson at some point this season, it doesn’t seem that Wilson’s time as the starter is coming to an end any time soon.

Through 10 games, Wilson has completed 198-of-336 pass attempts for 2,369 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has thrown five interceptions.

The Broncos have six games left this season, with three of those being divisional matchups. Denver will face the Chiefs twice in a month’s span.

If the Broncos decide to bench Wilson in any of the remaining six games of the season, backup Brett Rypien would step up in his place. He started vs. the Jets this season, in which the team lost 16–9. Rypien completed 24-of-46 passes for 225 yards and one interception.