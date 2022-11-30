Rams’ Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks With Ankle Injury

Rams coach Sean McVay ruled out star defensive tackle Aaron Donald for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to a high ankle sprain. He won’t need surgery but his status is week-to-week. Donald is set to miss his first game since 2017.

It’s unclear when exactly he suffered the injury, but Donald played 60 of 76 snaps against Chiefs this past Sunday. He recorded three tackles and a quarterback hit in the loss, which officially dropped the Rams (4–8) to last place in the NFC West. Donald, one of the NFL’s best players, is sitting at five sacks and 49 tackles on the year.

McVay also said it’s “safe to say” quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss the Seattle game as well. Stafford is dealing with a strained neck on the heels of two recent visits to the NFL’s concussion protocol and missed the game against the Chiefs.

Los Angeles is already short All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp to boot, leaving them with a grim outlook against a division foe. Kick off against the Seahawks is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest.