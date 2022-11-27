Rams QB Matthew Stafford Could Miss Rest of Season, per Report

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a strained neck on the heels of two recent visits to the NFL’s concussion protocol, and it is unclear when he will return.

Two reports differ as to whether the Rams expect Stafford to play again this year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams are “uncertain” if Stafford will play again in 2022, and the decision may come down to how Los Angeles plays without the quarterback. Meantime, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Los Angeles is optimistic Stafford will be able return this season and does not plan to shut him down for the year.

Stafford was forced to leave last week’s game against the Saints after a hit to the head, and he was diagnosed with a neck injury and entered concussion protocol for the second time this season. Both Rapoport and Schefter reported that Stafford may not have been diagnosed with a concussion even if he is in protocol. Additionally, the NFLPA is monitoring the situation to make sure Stafford’s injury is handled properly.

Los Angeles enters Sunday in last place in the NFC West at 3-7 and without multiple key players due to injury, including Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The availability of both players for the rest of the season could be affected by how the team plays down the stretch.

Instead of Stafford, third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins will get his first career start on Sunday at Kansas City as usual backup John Wolford also is injured.

