The injury-riddled Rams are facing the possibility of being without Aaron Donald this week after the star defensive tackle sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s 26–10 loss to the Chiefs.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Donald may be dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and is set to undergo testing to determine the injury’s severity, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. McVay added that the team doesn’t have an official update on his status going forward, but didn’t rule out the possibility of shutting the 31-year-old down for the season.

While it’s unclear exactly when he sustained the injury, it’s worth noting Donald, who hasn’t missed a game since 2017, played 60 of 76 snaps against Kansas City. He recorded three tackles and a quarterback hit in the loss, which officially dropped the Rams (4–8) to last place in the NFC West.

McVay also noted the Rams haven’t ruled out doing the same for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford missed Week 12 after landing in concussion protocol for a second time this season during a loss to the Saints a week prior while Kupp has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury since Nov. 15. The team already ruled wideout Allen Robinson for the season due to a foot fracture ahead of Sunday’s game.

With injuries continuing to pile up in L.A., Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, could end up getting shelved in what is essentially a lost season for the reigning Super Bowl champions. If that were to occur, it would be interesting to see what the future Hall of Famer does next after he floated the idea of retirement following last season.

On the year, Donald has logged 49 tackles, five sacks and 11 QB hits.