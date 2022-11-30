During the Steelers’ Monday night 24–17 win over the Colts, running back Najee Harris left the game early with an abdominal injury.

Luckily for the Steelers, Harris reportedly escaped any serious injury concern, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

“Despite the abdominal injury that he suffered, not considered to be a major injury,” Rapoport said on Wednesday’s NFL Now. “His status this week is best described as ‘up in the air.’”

The Steelers also plan to evaluate Harris towards the end of the week to determine is availability for Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons, Rapoport noted. At this time, the running back is questionable but not ruled out.

Harris leads the team in rushing yards so far this season with 585 yards in 11 games played. He’s scored four rushing touchdowns as well.

In other Steelers running back news, Jaylen Warren was officially cleared on Wednesday to return from his hamstring injury that caused him to miss Monday night’s game vs. the Colts.

