Former Chargers quarterback John Hadl died at the age of 82 on Wednesday morning.

Hadl was drafted in 1962 by the AFL’s San Diego Chargers, where he played until ’72. He served as the backup quarterback when the team won the 1963 AFL Championship and became the team’s full-time starter in ’65.

After 11 seasons with the Chargers, Hadl played two seasons each with the Rams, Packers and Houston Oilers. He retired after the 1977 season.

In 17 total seasons in pro football, Hadl finished with 33,503 passing yards, 244 touchdown passes, 1,112 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He recorded an 82–75–9 record as a starting quarterback.

Hadl played college football at Kansas in his hometown of Lawrence, Kan., competing as a quarterback, running back, defensive back, punter and returner during his time there. Hadl was a two time All-American and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 1994.

After his playing career, Hadl returned to his alma mater to work as the Jayhawks’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He later worked as an offensive assistant coach for the Rams and a quarterbacks coach for the Broncos.

