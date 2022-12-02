Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/.

Antonio Brown is again facing legal action in the wake of a recent alleged domestic incident that resulted in an arrest order being issued for the former NFL star in Tampa.

Brown, 34, is reportedly wanted for a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an incident involving the mother of four of Brown’s six children at his south Tampa home on Monday. According to the Tampa Police Department, authorities attempted to enforce the order at Brown’s south Tampa home Thursday, but were unsuccessful.

On Thursday night, NBC News reported Tampa police are still trying to arrest Brown after making multiple attempts outside the home to execute the order. The department also told NBC Brown is “not communicating with police officers.”

Tampa’s WFTS-TV reported earlier in the day that officers were at Brown’s home for over an hour, and used a megaphone to call out to him from his front door. Officers also reportedly yelled, “We’re not going anywhere,” to Brown during their time at the home, and informed him they had already spoken to his attorney.

Tampa police stated Brown and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical earlier this week. In a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated, authorities said Brown threw a shoe at the woman and tried to evict her from the home. NBC reported Brown threw the woman’s belongings outside, and threatened her via speaker phone, saying at one point that “if she got in the house, he would shoot her in front of police,” per court documents.

According to NBC, the documents stated “the kids were allowed to come inside the residence but the kids did not want to go inside because they were afraid of their dad when he gets in these destructive moods.”



Tampa police sought a risk protection order against Brown Tuesday, in which they alleged he has access to two guns, including a handgun he carries, per WFTS. The request was later rejected by Florida circuit court judge Denise A. Pomponio, according to a document obtained by the website Steelers Now.