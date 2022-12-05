Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Commanders Among NFL Schedule Flexes for Week 15

The NFL has provided a shake-up to the Week 15 schedule, moving three games to Saturday and flexing in a new Sunday night game.

First, the league announced which three games will make up the Saturday slate in two weeks. The Colts and Vikings will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Ravens-Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET and Dolphins-Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET, with all three games broadcasted on NFL Network. Additionally, the league has flexed Giants-Commanders into Sunday Night Football, moving Patriots-Raiders to 4:25 on Sunday.

The two division matchups have direct playoff implications for both teams, as Miami and Buffalo are fighting to win the AFC East while the Commanders and Giants are battling for a Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Vikings and Ravens both currently lead their divisions, which should provide intrigue despite playing two disappointing teams.

Those four games were among five that were not scheduled that weekend and possibilities to be moved to Saturday. The other unscheduled game is Falcons-Saints, which will likely be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Usually, the NFL provides flex Saturday schedules for the two weeks after the College Football season officially ends. This year, there was only one set of flexible schedules as most Week 16 games will be played on Christmas Eve Saturday, with three games already scheduled for Christmas Day.