Plus, Nick Bosa on the 49ers’ defense and why it’s more than capable of carrying the team, Josh Allen’s incredible play, Bill Belichick’s praise for the Vikings, and another big win for Geno Smith in this week’s Ten Takeaways.

More MMQB: Scenes From Deshaun Watson’s Long Day in Houston

Here’s some news—last year’s AFC title game actually wasn’t Chiefs-Bills. That epic was the week before, in the divisional round, and the winner, Kansas City, wound up losing championship weekend. Which left, yes, the Bengals to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Not that you would know it from listening to everyone talk over the past nine months.

“We know who we are,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told me early Sunday night when I asked about his team being routinely skipped on lists of contenders. “We don’t worry about what anybody else says. We know exactly what we have here in this locker room. And we’re just going to go show it each week.”

Burrow ran for a touchdown and passed for two others for the Bengals, who are tied atop the AFC North with the Ravens. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals are, again, a player in the AFC race, and they outgunned Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 27–24, on Sunday. It was their fourth consecutive win and sixth victory in seven games. They remain a tough, resourceful, unselfish bunch, which explains how Burrow took down Kansas City for the third straight meeting.

Burrow is obviously indicative of those attributes. But on Sunday, Tee Higgins was just as much so, and that’s according to Burrow himself.

Higgins’s story starts with the Bengals taking the lead for the final time with 8:54 left on a Burrow checkdown to third-down back Chris Evans to cap a 10-play, 53-yard drive. Defensive end Joseph Ossai came through on the following possession to drop Mahomes for a sack, which pushed Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s kick back four yards. Butker then missed the 55-yarder.

And that left Burrow and Higgins to, collectively, throw the knockout blow. The Bengals got the ball back with 3:19 left and, in two plays, churned out a first down that forced the Chiefs to start calling timeouts. Three plays later, it was third-and-5, and Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase in the right flat, hemmed in by the sideline. Chase put his shoulder down and ground out the first down, drawing (and deserving) plenty of praise for it on the broadcast. Hidden in there was Higgins’s role in freeing him up.

“The key was the block outside from Tee, and that’s what I’m talking about, just Tee being such an unselfish player,” Burrow says. “They were doubling Ja’Marr on that play, and Tee was able to seal the edge for him to outrun those two guys to get us a first down.”

That left the Chiefs without a timeout and 2:49 left. One first down would end the game for the Bengals. On first-and-10, Samaje Perine picked up six yards to get Cincinnati closer. But Burrow got caught trying to scramble from the pocket on second-and-4 and was dropped by Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis for a seven-yard loss.

“It was either my read, or I’m going to go try to make a play,” Burrow says, “because I knew, third-and-6, third-and-11, the difference is five yards. But it’s not much of a difference to me.”

Which would sound like a silly premise, especially if you heard it before you saw what happened next.

Burrow leaned on Higgins again, this time with the ball, rather than for a block. And in doing so, he delivered a strike into his breadbasket. Burrow, as he usually does in these situations, made it look a lot easier than it actually was.

“When it gets into crunch time like that, we’re going to go into the concepts that we know and to the guys that we know are going to make plays,” Burrow says. “Big-time play by Tee. He probably didn’t get as many chances as he would’ve liked throughout the game, but that’s the kind of guy that he is. Unselfishness, going to come down with it when you need it the most.”

Higgins gathered the ball over the middle and lunged over the marker, and the game was effectively over. And so Higgins showed, again, who the Bengals are, in all that he did.

“The organization has done a great job of finding players where it means a lot to ’em—they’re going to work really hard to do whatever they can to help the team get a win,” Burrow says. “And Tee, the last two games, had over 100 yards and several touchdowns, and he came up with key blocks and key catches today, and you can say that for just about every guy in this locker room.”

And a lot of guys were around last year, too, so we probably should’ve seen this coming.

You certainly shouldn’t be surprised anymore.

The 49ers have the league’s best defense, and we’re gonna find out just how much that matters. San Francisco is 8–4 and coming off its fifth straight game allowing 17 or fewer points. On the offense, the run game is churning, and the skill talent is off the charts.

And now all of this is in the hands of a rookie quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo went down on the eighth play from scrimmage of the 49ers’ 33–17 smackdown of the Dolphins on Sunday, being chased from the pocket, then pulled down by Jaelan Phillips and Jerome Baker. The quarterback’s left foot broke under the force of those two, and after the game coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the injury is, indeed, severe enough to be season-ending. Which leaves seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant himself, behind the wheel of this Maserati.

“I mean, Brock’s going to get better every week,” star edge rusher Nick Bosa told me postgame. “He’s a good decision-maker. If he eliminates as many mistakes as he can—and being a rookie, they’re going to happen—we’ll be good. No better team to have his back than us.”

And that’s not Bosa being cocky. After what we saw Sunday in Santa Clara, it looks very much like the truth, and no one exemplifies the message quite like the guy who delivered it.

Bosa registered three sacks and four quarterback hurries while wreaking havoc on what seemed like a down-in and down-out basis. So I figured, to illustrate how he got it done, he could take us through his sacks.

• The first one may as well have been a four-point play, coming on a third-and-1 from the 49ers’ 17 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

“I had been getting cut a ton by their backs and tight ends, so I was kind of getting used to playing it,” Bosa says. “And whenever you put a running back on me, unless I get my knees taken out, I have a pretty good chance of getting through, and I was happy to have that one.”

The play put the Dolphins in fourth-and-9 and forced a field goal attempt that would tie the game at 10.

• The second sack short-circuited Miami’s final possession of the first half, on a third-and-8 from its own 39.

“The second one was a D-line effort,” Bosa says. “One of our games that we run that we really like, and having Arik [Armstead] in there makes a huge difference. They cleared it out for me, and I just wrapped around off the chip and ended up with a sack.”

That teamwork got the ball back for the 49ers with 2:48 left, allowing time for the 11-play, 76-yard drive Purdy piloted just before the break to put San Francisco up 17–10.

• The third sack effectively ended the game, on a first-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 25, with 2:03 left in the game and Miami down 26–17.

“I definitely had some success on that guy [Brandon Shell],” Bosa says. “I played him last year and kind of got a pretty good feel for him. It was the first play of the drive, and yeah, that was more of like a feel rush; it wasn’t like a planned move. And I got in there and I honestly thought—I found out it was Samson [Ebukam]—I thought somebody else knocked the ball out. But it was me.”

Indeed, Bosa beat Shell to the inside, swept Tua Tagovailoa from his feet and jarred the ball loose. Dre Greenlaw picked up the ball and covered the remaining 23 yards for a touchdown to make it a 33–17 final for the Niners.

And when it was over, Bosa was atop the NFL’s sack charts, having notched 14.5 with five games to go and, again, the conversation about San Francisco’s defense was turning to where it might rank among the best defenses of the past few years in the league.

“Yeah, I mean, ’19 was one of them and even ’20 we had some pretty good numbers, but a lot of injuries,” Bosa says. “Just the style we play, we’ve kind of mastered it. And we’ve drafted and signed guys that really buy into the scheme, and we have depth. And whenever our ’backers and our back end can play lights out, it’s going to be really tough for people to keep extra protection in there to deal with us. Today, I think it came together full circle.”

Which is good, because with Garoppolo down, it stands to reason the 49ers will need more games like that from their defense.

The best play of the whole weekend, going into Monday, still belongs to Josh Allen. If you missed it—and I’m guessing you didn’t—this one came on third-and-goal from the Patriots’ eight-yard line with 5:34 left in the first half on Thursday night, with Buffalo nursing a 10–3 lead over New England. And it was wild enough (see below) that I came up with the idea to show it to Allen’s offensive teammates in the locker room, to get their natural reaction to it.

“Jesus,” said center Mitch Morse, as I held my phone up for him to see it. “That was wild. No, it is. It’s reminiscent of last year’s playoff game, right?”

“Josh is going to try to find a way to get somebody open, and win,” says guard Rodger Saffold as the play rolled, before breaking out laughing once Allen left his feet to throw the ball. “I mean, it’s incredible. To be able to make a throw like that across his body while running to the right is just absolutely incredible. … These are all split-second decisions, so hopefully, that arm is feeling a little bit better this week.”

“I mean,” Allen says, a little sheepishly, “it’s nothing we haven’t done before.”

That, of course, doesn’t diminish the degree of difficulty—or importance—of a touchdown throw to Gabe Davis that was worth four points (they didn’t have to settle for a field goal), and gave the Bills a double-digit lead that wouldn’t go back to single digits for the rest of the game. And one that would allow the Bills to manage the second half in a way that helped them get out of their third road game in 12 days in one piece.

So how does a circus act like that come together? Some of it’s improvisation, obviously. But some of it is practiced, and worked on, and set up for a situation like that one.

At the (shotgun) snap, Davis was the outside man in a trips-right set, running an over route. Almost immediately after taking a short drop, Allen sprinted to the sideline to his right. So Davis started running in Allen’s direction to try to get in his vision and give him an outlet. But as Allen approached the sideline, Davis was stuck behind defensive backs Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Kyle Dugger in the end zone. Which is when Davis noticed something about those three.

“They were taking the play off; they thought he was about to run out of bounds, but I knew it’d still be alive,” Davis says. “They’re looking at him; they’re not even looking at me.”

That’s where the unspoken communication between Allen and Davis came into play.

Both guys knew that Davis had run out of real estate going to Allen’s right. So the only way for him to uncover was to run back inside of the coverage, where there’s a lot of open turf for the quarterback to throw the receiver into. Also, since all three Patriot DBs were in front of Davis, they wouldn’t be able to react to his movements—because they, like Allen, couldn’t see him, and, unlike Allen, didn’t even know he’s there.

“Obviously, if I keep going, I’m just going to keep staying covered,” Davis says, “so he just knows to put it backside and I’m going to stop and go behind him. “

Allen adds: “I think it’s an understanding of what’s behind him, and I just kind of peeked back there and there was nothing there, so I knew, if he stops and goes that way, it’s a free throw. But, again, those are the ones that you have to be right on, because if there is somebody back there, it’s an interception and you take points off the board. So, again, just being smart when I do take those chances.”

And as for Allen leaving his feet to throw the ball?

“It’s just being aware of where the sideline was and just trying to put it in a safe spot,” Allen says.

In other words, it’s knowing he had to jump to be inbounds for the throw, with momentum carrying him out of bounds. Yes, the ball landed safely in Davis’s hands.

“A lot of guys can’t do what 17 does,” Davis says.

That’s for sure, and because of it the Bills are back in control of the top seed in the AFC with five weeks left, giving them a chance at a bye and a conference title game at home.

The play itself will be remembered for its spectacle, and rightfully so. But it also could be a difference-maker as to where playoff games are played, and how they’re played, in turning that Thursday game into one Buffalo could control over the last 30 minutes. And that counts for plenty in the grand scheme of things.

(Plus, sure, it was fun to watch.)

I think the coolest story I heard last week was that Patriots coach Bill Belichick paid Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a visit after the two squared off on Thanksgiving night. I asked O’Connell about it Sunday night, a few hours after Minnesota outlasted the Jets at home. Suffice it to say, the gesture from Belichick, who drafted O’Connell as a player in 2008 and coached him for a year, meant a whole lot.