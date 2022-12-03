Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve

Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with a neck injury and placed in concussion protocol for the second time in a month after a hit to the head against the Saints. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday Stafford officially cleared protocol, but would remain inactive for L.A.’s home game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Backup QB John Wolford is set to start in Stafford’s place.

Although Stafford will be eligible to return in Week 17 after missing the next four games, it’s unlikely the 14-year veteran sees the field again this season given the team’s current outlook. He will now join receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot; season-ending) on IR, though the team has not officially confirmed whether or not Stafford and Kupp will miss the rest of the season.

With the Rams sitting at 3–8 and firmly out of the playoff picture, Saturday’s news could signal the end of a frustrating campaign for Stafford less than a year removed from leading L.A. to victory in Super Bowl LVI. The update also confirms multiple reports in recent weeks concerning the likelihood that the Rams would ultimately decide to shut the veteran QB down amid his health issues and the team’s ongoing struggles.

Stafford previously landed in concussion protocol two days after the Rams’ Week 9 loss to the Buccaneers, causing him to miss Week 10. His second trip to the protocol sparked speculation surrounding Stafford returning to the team this season, and even led to the NFLPA deciding to monitor the situation to make sure his injury was handled properly after multiple conflicting reports.

In addition to the implications Stafford’s IR stint will have on the Rams this season, it’s worth noting the club still owes the Lions their first-round pick for 2023 after the blockbuster trade that brought him to L.A. in March 2021.

In his nine starts this season, Stafford logged 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

