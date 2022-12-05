Ravens Sign QB Brett Hundley In Wake of Lamar Jackson Injury

Following the injury to starter Lamar Jackson on Sunday, the Ravens have made a move to bolster the quarterback position.

Veteran signal-caller Brett Hundley signed a deal with Baltimore to join the team’s practice squad on Monday, according to agent Kenny Zuckerman. Hundley, 29, most recently spent time on the practice squad in New Orleans in early November.

However, the former UCLA quarterback has some familiarity with the Ravens. Hundley spent most of the offseason with Baltimore, included some preseason action before he was released on Aug. 16.

Hundley, a fifth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2015, has played in 18 career games and made nine starts. He’s completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed 46 times for 309 yards and two scores.

The Ravens are in need of depth at the quarterback position after Jackson suffered a knee injury against the Broncos. Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was not season-ending but that the former MVP is “days to weeks” from returning.

Tyler Huntley, who relieved Jackson and led Baltimore to a 10–9 victory over Denver, is expected to be the team’s starter in Jackson’s absence. Hundley could serve as Huntley’s backup, beginning as soon as this upcoming Sunday against the Steelers.