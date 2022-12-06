Jones ’Not Confident at All’ Signing Beckham Jr. Without Workout After ACL Tear

Following Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit with the Cowboys on Monday, owner Jerry Jones is apparently still “not confident at all” about signing the free agent wide receiver without a workout with the team.

The main concern for Jones is that Beckham hasn’t played since February’s Super Bowl LVI as he suffered an ACL tear during the game. Jones has previously noted his worry about Beckham’s currently health and ability statuses, and it sounds like he still doesn’t have a clear answer since Beckham isn’t working out for any of the teams he’s visiting.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said on Tuesday’s 105.3 The Fan appearance. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. ... You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”

Jones spoke about Beckham’s visit on the radio show in a pessimistic tone, per Clarence Hill Jr., and acknowledged that a deal is not close to done at this point, if one is going to happen at all.

“By no means are we at a position to say, ‘close,’ or where we are,” Jones said. “We’re just discussing the many options that are there.”

When asked whether he thinks Beckham will be able to play at all this season, Jones paused for a long time before answering.

“I would say, I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay,” Jones said, via Fox Sports. “I would say that’s a point of the discussion.”

Beckham also met with the Giants and Bills last week as his free agency continues.