Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Spoke With Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cowboys' interest in free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. seems to only be heating up.

After Dallas’s 28–20 win over the Giants on Thursday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones told media that he spoke with the wide receiver on the phone that day. He did not disclose specific details about what was said on the call, .

The one thing Jones noted was about Beckham’s current health—the 30-year-old has been recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during February’s Super Bowl LVI while he played for the Rams.

While Beckham is expected to be healthy by early December, Jones made it sound like he still has some concern if the receiver will be able to play this season.

“We’ll see. We’ll have to see,” Jones said about Beckham’s knee. “I haven’t gotten the benefit of his rehab work and where he is.”

Jones also said he wants to learn more about Beckham’s ACL surgery, which could be a topic of discussion when the receiver is expected to visit Dallas next week. Jones would not confirm a date about a visit to Dallas by the former Browns, Rams and Giants receiver.

Various Cowboys players have outwardly pitched Beckham to join a star-studded offense in Dallas. Running back Ezekiel Elliott expressed his desire for the receiver to join the team after Thursday night’s win.

Beckham started his career with three straight Pro Bowl selections while in New York. He failed to recapture that magic after a move to Cleveland, and eventually ended up playing a roll with the Super Bowl-winning Rams before becoming a free agent this offseason.

