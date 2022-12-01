The time for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team could be nearing as he will begin visiting teams on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Beckham’s first visit will be in New York as he visits his former team, the Giants. Then, he will travel to Buffalo to visit with the Bills. Finally, Beckham will finish his travels in Dallas to visit the Cowboys on Monday.

All three teams have continued to be talking points surrounding Beckham’s future. The Giants drafted Beckham 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft, so he could return to where his career began.

While Bills linebacker Von Miller has outwardly recruited Beckham to Buffalo, the Cowboys have recently taken over headlines by making it known that they want the wide receiver in Dallas. Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott, and even owner Jerry Jones have expressed interest in signing Beckham.

Beckham has remained a free agent for the entire 2022 season as he’s been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVI when he played for the Rams. The wide receiver is expected to be ready to go come early December.