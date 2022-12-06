Skip to main content

Bill Belichick Tops List of Highest-Paid American Coaches, per Report

In this story:

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will end 2022 as the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico. Belichick makes $20 million a year, which is $5 million more than the second-place coach, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks.

Six of the top seven highest-paid coaches come from the NFL, with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich the lone outlier at No. 4. Rounding out the top 10 are the three highest-paid college football coaches: Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

Additionally, 21 coaches among the top 25 are NFL or college football coaches. The other four are basketball coaches. Kentucky’s John Calipari is the only college basketball coach among the top 25, while the Warriors’ Steve Kerr and 76ers’ Doc Rivers also appear on the list.

Here is the full top 25, per Sportico:

  1. Patriots coach Bill Belichick, $20 million
  2. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, $15 million
  3. Rams coach Sean McVay, $14 million
  4. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, $13 million
  5. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, $12.5 million
  6. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, $12 million
  7. Ravens coach John Harbaugh, $12 million
  8. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, $11.8 million
  9. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, $11.5 million
  10. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, $11.3 million
  11. USC football coach Lincoln Riley, $11 million
  12. LSU football coach Brian Kelly, $10 million
  13. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, $10 million
  14. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan $10 million
  15. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day, $9.6 million
  16. Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, $9.5 million
  17. Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, $9.5 million
  18. Titans coach Mike Vrabel, $9.5 million
  19. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, $9.5 million
  20. Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, $9.3 million
  21. 76ers coach Doc Rivers, $9 million
  22. Ole Miss football Lane Kiffin, $9 million
  23. Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, $9 million
  24. Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, $8.6 million
  25. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, $8.5 million