Bill Belichick Tops List of Highest-Paid American Coaches, per Report
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will end 2022 as the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico. Belichick makes $20 million a year, which is $5 million more than the second-place coach, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks.
Six of the top seven highest-paid coaches come from the NFL, with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich the lone outlier at No. 4. Rounding out the top 10 are the three highest-paid college football coaches: Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.
Additionally, 21 coaches among the top 25 are NFL or college football coaches. The other four are basketball coaches. Kentucky’s John Calipari is the only college basketball coach among the top 25, while the Warriors’ Steve Kerr and 76ers’ Doc Rivers also appear on the list.
Here is the full top 25, per Sportico:
- Patriots coach Bill Belichick, $20 million
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, $15 million
- Rams coach Sean McVay, $14 million
- Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, $13 million
- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, $12.5 million
- Chiefs coach Andy Reid, $12 million
- Ravens coach John Harbaugh, $12 million
- Alabama football coach Nick Saban, $11.8 million
- Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, $11.5 million
- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, $11.3 million
- USC football coach Lincoln Riley, $11 million
- LSU football coach Brian Kelly, $10 million
- Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, $10 million
- 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan $10 million
- Ohio State football coach Ryan Day, $9.6 million
- Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, $9.5 million
- Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, $9.5 million
- Titans coach Mike Vrabel, $9.5 million
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr, $9.5 million
- Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, $9.3 million
- 76ers coach Doc Rivers, $9 million
- Ole Miss football Lane Kiffin, $9 million
- Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, $9 million
- Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, $8.6 million
- Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, $8.5 million