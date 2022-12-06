Bill Belichick Tops List of Highest-Paid American Coaches, per Report

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will end 2022 as the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico. Belichick makes $20 million a year, which is $5 million more than the second-place coach, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks.

Six of the top seven highest-paid coaches come from the NFL, with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich the lone outlier at No. 4. Rounding out the top 10 are the three highest-paid college football coaches: Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

Additionally, 21 coaches among the top 25 are NFL or college football coaches. The other four are basketball coaches. Kentucky’s John Calipari is the only college basketball coach among the top 25, while the Warriors’ Steve Kerr and 76ers’ Doc Rivers also appear on the list.

Here is the full top 25, per Sportico: