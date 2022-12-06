49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time

With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward.

Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost half the league, and will now have his fourth separate stint with San Francisco. He previously played for the 49ers in 2012, 2014 and 2020, but has yet to appear in a game for the team.

In a 15-year career, Johnson has only played in 37 games total, including 26 in his first three years in the league. Since 2012, Johnson has thrown a total of 85 passes in 11 games with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

With both Garoppolo and Trey Lance out due to serious injuries, the 49ers are forced to rely on rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy as their starter. Johnson apparently knows the offensive system well enough to act as the primary backup for the young quarterback.