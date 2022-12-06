The trajectory of the 49ers’ season took a drastic turn Sunday after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a foot injury. After the game, the team ruled him out for the season with a broken left foot. On Monday, however, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was not quite as definitive with a diagnosis.

Offering an update on Garoppolo’s status, Shanahan said that it’s possible that his quarterback did not suffer a broken Lisfranc, though he didn’t offer a comment as to whether that changed his being ruled out for the rest of the year.

“They were talking about it last night but they’re starting to believe that it isn’t [broken], so that’s good news,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. “But it’s not all done. They have to finalize it so we don’t want to give you any false information.”

After Sunday’s game, Shanahan told reporters Garoppolo “broke a few things” in his foot and was set to undergo surgery. Garoppolo had to be carted to the locker room after getting sacked on the team’s first drive of the game.

Rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy took over in Garoppolo’s absence and turned in a solid effort in the win, going 25-of-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.