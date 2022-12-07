The Rams announced that defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss his second game in a row on Thursday. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is dealing with a high ankle sprain. This will be just the second game he has missed since 2017.

It’s unclear when exactly he suffered the injury, but Donald played 60 of 76 snaps against Chiefs on Nov. 27. He recorded three tackles and a quarterback hit in the loss. Donald, one of the NFL’s best players, is sitting at five sacks and 49 tackles on the year and his team could desperately use some reinforcements.

Los Angeles is already short All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who are on the injured reserve. The Rams (3–9) have lost six games in a row and will look to try and snap the streak during Thursday Night Football against the Raiders (5–7).

Kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.