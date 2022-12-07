The Cowboys did not make an offer to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his visit Monday, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. There is serious concern within the organization about Beckham’s ability to play this season as he still recovers from tearing his ACL in February’s Super Bowl win with the Rams.

Beckham did not run routes or workout for Dallas on the visit, leaving the team to go off only what they were told about his recovery. However, the Cowboys did conduct a physical and as a result had concerns that he will not be able to play before mid-January, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Ed Werder.

The report comes after Jerry Jones said he’s “not confident at all” about signing a player coming off a major injury without seeing them workout. The Cowboys owner was also directly asked Tuesday if he thinks Beckham will play at all this season, and he gave a long pause before answering.

“I would say, I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay,” Jones said, via Fox Sports. “I would say that’s a point of the discussion.”

Beckham also visited the Bills and Giants this past week.