After conducting a physical on Odell Beckham Jr. during his visit, the Cowboys have concerns that he will not be able to play before mid-January, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Dallas is worried that signing the wideout will have no benefit until the 2023 season.

The report comes after Jerry Jones said he’s “not confident at all” about signing a player coming off a major injury without seeing them workout. Beckham, who is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in February’s Super Bowl win with the Rams, is still not cleared to play. The free agent has recently visited the Giants and Bills in addition to the Cowboys.

“Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time,” Jones said while appearing on 105.3 The Fan. “Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. … You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”

The Cowboys owner was also directly asked Tuesday if he thinks Beckham will play at all this season, and he gave a long pause before answering.

“I would say, I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay,” Jones said, via Fox Sports. “I would say that’s a point of the discussion.”

