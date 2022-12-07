Herschel Walker Loses Runoff to Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in his quest for re-election in the state of Georgia, according to multiple reports.

Warnock defeated the former NFL running back, giving him a six-year term and granting the Democrats a 51-49 advantage in the Senate. Walker’s pursuit for office comes to an end. Warnock and Walker entered Tuesday’s runoff after neither candidate accumulated 50% of the needed votes to win the race under state law on Nov. 9.

Through his campaign, Warnock—Georgia’s first Black senator—told supporters he was ready to do the work for the citizens of Georgia. His message will be put to the test.

“I’ll work with anyone to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.

In the first election, Warnock captured 49.42% of the votes while Walker earned 48.52% of the votes. Before Walker’s political career, he was a widely respected tailback in football.

Walker helped Georgina win a national championship in 1980 before later going on to win the Heisman Trophy in 1982. He earned two Pro Bowl selections in the NFL and was later voted into the College Football Hall of Fame.