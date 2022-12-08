Dak Prescott Reacts to Jason Garrett, Stanford Report

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won five of their last seven games heading into matchup against the Texans on Sunday afternoon. While preparing to try and pick up a fourth consecutive win, Prescott saw the news of his former coach, Jason Garrett, being named one of two finalists to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic. When asked about his thoughts on Garrett potentially leading the Pac-12 program, the two-time Pro Bowler was a huge advocate for his former coach.

“Big endorser of that,” Prescott said. “For sure. I hope he gets it. I’m willing to talk to anyone I can to endorse him. Can lead players in football and life. “I think he’d be huge for a program like that.”

Garrett served as the Cowboys head coach from 2011 to ’19 where he went 85–67. Under Garrett’s regime, the Cowboys selected Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. The best season for the head coach-quarterback duo was Prescott’s rookie year when the Cowboys finished 13–3 and he threw for more than 3,6000 yards and posted the highest quarterback rating of his career (104.9).

Prescott reached his second-highest mark for touchdowns in a single season (30) and his highest for passing yards for a single season (4,902) in 2019 while throwing 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, yet the team finished 8–8 and missed out on the playoffs. Garrett was relieved of his duties after the conclusion of that season.

After Garrett’s tenure in Dallas, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Giants for the 2020 season before being fired 10 games into the ’21 season.