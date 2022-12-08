NFL Week 14 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 14. It’s the final week of the season with bye weeks, as six teams are off. There are several big ones among the 13 games on the slate. The Dolphins travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in the only game our staff is truly split on.

Elsewhere, Brock Purdy will make his first start for the 49ers against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Ravens are also down to their backup QB, starting Tyler Huntley against the Steelers. Plus, Giants vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Jets are divisional showdowns with major playoff implications.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, senior writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.