Baker Mayfield After Leading Rams to Incredible Win: ‘Happy to Be Home’

Baker Mayfield’s first game with the Rams was impressive, as the quarterback led a double-digit comeback against the Raiders just 48 hours after the team claimed him off waivers.

Mayfield was clearly fired up, as he appeared to get a new lease on his career with this move to Los Angeles. And the Rams, who lost six games in a row entering Thursday and have dealt with various injuries to their stars, seem excited to add the quarterback for the stretch run.

In the locker room after the game, coach Sean McVay gave a game ball to Mayfield, and after getting mobbed by his new teammates, the fifth-year player gave a speech.

“I’m happy to be home,” he said.

It’s been a rough season for Mayfield, as the former No. 1 overall pick was traded from the Browns to the Panthers, then struggled as the starter in Carolina. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so this opportunity with the Rams is a chance for him to reset his value.

On Thursday night, Mayfield had maybe his best performance of the season, throwing for 230 yards and a touchdown, and by the way he acted postgame, it’s clear that he is excited for the rest of the season.