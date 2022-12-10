The Cowboys are expected to activate wide receiver James Washington ahead of the team’s game vs. the Texans on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. It will be Washington’s season debut.

Washington is in his first season with Dallas after spending the first four years of his career with the Steelers. So far, Washington has accumulated over 1,600 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his NFL career.

As a free agent, Washington signed a one-year deal with Dallas in part to help the team fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Cooper. However, Washington broke his foot in training camp and has been on injured reserve ever since.

The wide receiver said he feels that his foot is healthy and that he is ready to contribute to the offense.

“I feel great,” Washington said, via the Cowboys’ team website. “From four weeks ago to now, I feel a lot stronger in my plants and catching the ball in general. It’s kind of like riding a bike at this point. Once you start doing it, it all just feels natural.”

Washington’s return comes at a time when Dallas is looking for receiver help, as the team has explored signing Odell Beckham Jr.