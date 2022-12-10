Skip to main content

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among 10 NFL players who were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 13, according to a Saturday afternoon report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Cowboys quarterback and running back were fined for celebrating in AT&T Stadium's Salvation Army kettle during Dallas's 54-19 blowout of the Colts on Sunday. Four Cowboys tight ends had been levied with similar fines after Dallas beat the Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving.

Prescott and Elliott were fined $13,261 apiece, as league-wide fines for Week 13 totaled over $100,000.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the way with a $15,914 hit for taunting the Chiefs' defensive backs during Cincinnati's 27-24 loss.

Other fine recipients included Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ($13,261), Patriots quarterback Mac Jones ($10,609), Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ($10,609), Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb ($10,609), Giants center Jon Feliciano ($10,609), Vikings running back Alexander Mattison ($6,503), and Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot ($3,944). 