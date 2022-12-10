Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among 10 NFL players who were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 13, according to a Saturday afternoon report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Cowboys quarterback and running back were fined for celebrating in AT&T Stadium's Salvation Army kettle during Dallas's 54-19 blowout of the Colts on Sunday. Four Cowboys tight ends had been levied with similar fines after Dallas beat the Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving.

Prescott and Elliott were fined $13,261 apiece, as league-wide fines for Week 13 totaled over $100,000.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the way with a $15,914 hit for taunting the Chiefs' defensive backs during Cincinnati's 27-24 loss.

Other fine recipients included Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ($13,261), Patriots quarterback Mac Jones ($10,609), Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ($10,609), Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb ($10,609), Giants center Jon Feliciano ($10,609), Vikings running back Alexander Mattison ($6,503), and Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot ($3,944).