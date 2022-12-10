The Ravens backfield is preparing to get a major boost ahead of their Week 14 rivalry game against the Steelers. Third-year running back J.K. Dobbins is set to be activated off of injured reserve, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

However, before Baltimore can finalize the move, the team had to clear a roster spot. To do so, the Ravens have waived veteran ballcarrier Mike Davis, according to Schefter.

Davis, 29, hasn’t gotten a touch in Baltimore’s last two games as he’s slid down the team’s depth chart behind Kenyan Drake, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. In eight games this year, he has just eight carries for 18 yards, as well as two catches for four yards.

Davis joined the Ravens after one season as one of the lead ballcarriers for the Falcons. Since his career began in 2015, he’s played for six teams and will now be in search of a seventh.

With Davis on his way out, Baltimore will clear up a roster spot for Dobbins, who hasn’t played since Week 6 with a knee injury. The 2020 second-round pick has struggled with injuries to begin his career, having already missed all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

Dobbins got off to a slow start in his four games for Baltimore this year, rushing 35 times for 123 yards and making six catches for 39 yards. He’s scored two total touchdowns.

Though he may not feature heavily in his first game back, Dobbins will give Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley another option out of the backfield with starter Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury. Baltimore (8–4) will look to ride a rushing-heavy attack on Sunday in Pittsburgh for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.