Giants running back Saquon Barkley will play in a pivotal game against the NFC East-leading Eagles on Sunday, coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Sunday morning.

Leading up to the game, multiple reports indicated that Barkley was “50–50” to play in the divisional tilt due to a neck injury. Barkley was listed as questionable throughout the week, but did attend Saturday’s walk-through, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a sign that he was hoping to play come Sunday.

“We’ll keep an eye on him, see how he’s doing,” Daboll told Garalofo, referring to how he would manage the star tailback through Sunday’s game. “But he came in early, got treatment and checked by the medical and trainer. So he’s ready to go.”

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio reported on Sunday morning that Barkley had an MRI on the injury late in the week. Though the results weren’t enough to rule out the star running back, they weren’t positive enough to clear him before he warmed up ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

The Giants surely will be pleased to have Barkley available for Sunday’s game, as he’s been a major piece of the New York offense throughout the 2022 campaign. In what has been his healthiest season since ’19, Barkley has rushed 242 times for 1,055 yards (fourth in the NFL) with eight touchdowns. He’s also made 40 catches for 241 yards.

Giants vs. Eagles kicks off from the Meadowlands at 1 p.m. ET.