NFL Figures to Questionable Roughing The Passer Call in Dolphins-Chargers Game

It would not be a high-profile NFL game in 2022 without a debate-inducing roughing the passer call.

With 10:53 left in the Dolphins and Chargers' Sunday night tilt at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert dropped back to pass on third-and-nine. Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips appeared to overpower Chargers tackle Foster Sarell and sack Herbert for a loss of eight.

The officials, however, flagged Phillips for roughing Herbert. The call, in line with similar calls across the league this season, drew condemnation from analysts, players, and viewers on social media.

Despite the favorable call, Los Angeles's offense stalled and the Chargers punted from their own 41-yard line.