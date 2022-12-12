Tom Brady endured a nightmarish game on Sunday when his Buccaneers were blown out by the team he rooted for as a child, the 49ers. During the 35-7 loss, Brady had several instances where he was clearly frustrated with his own play and the officials.

In particular, Brady took exception when a San Francisco linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair appeared to grab his throat during a play—but no flag was thrown.

Early in the first quarter, Al-Shaair rushed the passer and could be seen grabbing Brady’s throat after the quarterback threw the ball. Brady then exchanged words with referee Brad Allen and appeared to grab his own throat to illustrate what Allen apparently missed.

Before halftime, cameras also caught Brady fuming amid Tampa Bay’s offensive struggles.

While the 49ers won easily behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, Brady threw for 253 yards and one touchdown. But the Bucs QB also threw two interceptions. He completed 34 of his 55 pass attempts.

Up next, the Buccaneers (6–7) will play host to the Bengals (9–4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.