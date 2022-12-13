Deebo Samuel could possibly return to the football field before the 49ers conclude the regular season.

The San Francisco wide receiver sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in the team’s 35–7 win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Samuel could return in around three weeks.

Samuel suffered the injury in the second quarter of the game when his leg rolled up underneath him and bent awkwardly during a tackle with 5:10 to play. Though he tried to walk off the field under his own power, he ended up being carted off to the locker room and ruled out of the contest.

The 26-year-old has hauled in 54 catches for 612 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as well as 41 carries for 228 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Currently, the 49ers (9–4) sit as the fourth-best team in the NFC behind the Eagles, Vikings and Cowboys.

San Francisco’s next three games include the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the Commanders and the Raiders before closing out the season with an NFC West showdown against the Cardinals. The 49ers can clinch a playoff spot and its division with a win against Seattle on Thursday.