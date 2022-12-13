49ers’ Deebo Samuel Suffered MCL, Ankle Sprains vs. Buccaneers

The 49ers provided an update on the status of Deebo Samuel on Monday following the star receiver’s early exit from Sunday’s 35–7 win over the Buccaneers.

San Francisco announced Samuel sustained an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain and has a chance to return at some point during the regular season, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury against Tampa Bay after getting injured in the second quarter.

Samuel took to Twitter to share a response to the news shortly after it was announced.

“That Ain’t Nobody But GOD,” he tweeted.

The encouraging update comes less than 24 hours after Samuel’s leg rolled up underneath him and bent awkwardly during a tackle with 5:10 remaining in the first half. After initially attempting to walk off the field, a teary-eyed Samuel ended up being carted to the locker room and was ruled out shortly after.

Following the Niners’ blowout victory, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Samuel suffered a left ankle injury and noted that the team believed it was “most likely” a high ankle sprain. The news followed a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero stating the club believed Samuel had avoided a major injury.

While it remains to be seen if he returns for the final four weeks, Samuel’s presence will undoubtedly be missed for the foreseeable future as San Francisco looks to clinch the division and a playoff spot. The dual-threat wideout has racked up 54 catches for 612 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as well as 41 carries for 228 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

The 49ers (9–3) have four games remaining this season and can win the NFC West in their next matchup with a victory over the Seahawks (7–6) on Thursday Night Football.