Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited Monday’s game against the Patriots after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.

Murray went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury while scrambling upfield on the third play of the game. The State Farm Stadium crowd fell completely silent as the Cardinals medical staff tended to the star QB for several minutes as he laid on the ground. Murray eventually draped a towel over his head as he was being carted off the field to the locker room.

Arizona announced Murray is officially questionable to return to Monday Night Football with a knee injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.