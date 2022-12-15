NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 15. With no more bye weeks, all 32 teams are in action. Several big games have playoff ramifications for both teams, including an AFC East game between the Bills and Dolphins and an NFC East showdown on Sunday night between the Commanders and Giants, two teams that tied in their last matchup. Meanwhile, the Lions look to stay hot against the Jets and the Cowboys may have their hands full with the Jaguars.

There are two games in which our staff feels confident in an upset, with three of five pickers taking the Falcons at the Saints and the Ravens traveling to face the Browns.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, senior writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick. The Jets vs. Lions and Raiders vs. Patriots games are both pick ’em lines.