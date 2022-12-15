Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out NFL Over Drug Test After Big ‘MNF’ Outing

Matthew Judon produced another exceptional performance on the season in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

The New England linebacker posted four tackles (one for a loss), two quarterback pressures and 1 1/2 sacks against Arizona’s offense. Now, three days after that performance, the NFL apparently is making the three-time Pro Bowler take a drug test.

Judon tweeted a message from the league on Thursday that he had been selected for a performance-enhancing substance test. Unhappy with the league’s decision, Judon did not hold back on his thoughts regarding the matter.

“Dear @NFLPA@NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes,” the 30-year-old tweeted.

Per league policy, 10 players from each team are selected to be tested at random by a computer program each week during the preseason and regular season.

Through 13 games this season, Judon has compiled a career-high 14 1/2 sacks, which is the tied for the NFL lead with the 49ers’ Nick Bosa.