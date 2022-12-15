During a Thursday media availability, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked about a report that he holds a separate meeting with skill position players before each game where he changes formations and the gameplan. When asked if it’s true, Brady said no and appeared annoyed at the column from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver.

“Anybody can write anything and say whatever they want so no,” Brady said. “[I’m] not going to respond to every . . . next question.”

In the column, it is also reported that coach Todd Bowles, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and the rest of the staff do not learn of the changes until a game begins.

Silver also says in the column that he has known Brady for a “long, long time.” The report came in the wake of the Bucs’ blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Brady, who was born and raised in the Bay Area, had his homecoming spoiled when his team lost 35–7 while he threw two touchdowns in the lopsided affair.

Brady is understandably frustrated amidst the 5–7 season, but the question about a report that he says has no truth in it appeared to truly get under his skin.