The Cowboys signed a receiver not named Odell Beckham Jr. this past week, bringing aboard longtime Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton to join an already-talented group of pass-catchers. Though the move seemed to only have upside for Dallas, many wondered if it would take the NFC East club out of the running to sign Beckham.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to NFL Network, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has continued to lead the charge to sign Beckham. The Cowboys even made sure that their continued pursuit of the 30-year-old free agent didn’t ruffle any feathers, with a source telling NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the team asked the newly signed Hilton, “How would you feel if we signed Beckham, too?”

According to Rapoport, Hilton’s response was similar to, “That’s great. I’m here to win a Super Bowl.”

Meantime, the Cowboys and Beckham are at an impasse in contract negotiations, according to Rapoport.

Beckham reportedly wants guaranteed money both this year and next year, but Dallas is reluctant to do so as the 30-year-old is still a few weeks away from being able to return to the field. The former Giants, Browns and Rams receiver has yet to play since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI this past February.

Although no final deal has been agreed upon, Jones has spoken confidently that the Cowboys are close to bringing Beckham aboard.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Although it seems as if the two sides are close to a deal, the Cowboys are running out of time to land Beckham. Time will tell whether the situation changes over the next few weeks or if the impasse continues.