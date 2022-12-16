At long last, Odell Beckham Jr. appears close to signing with a team. According to owner Jerry Jones, there’s a “good chance” the free agent receiver is going to become the newest member of the Cowboys.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Jones didn’t get into contract specifics, but told Bell that he expects Beckham to sign a deal that will span the remainder of the season. The news could become official as soon as after this weekend’s game between the Cowboys and the Jaguars, Jones maintained.

Though the Dallas owner sounded confident in his remarks, there has been nothing official from the team thus far.

Beckham and the Cowboys have been connected throughout the 2022 season, as the 30-year-old receiver has been on the search for a new team as he comes off of surgery to repair a torn ACL which he injured in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. Other teams, such as the Bills and the Giants, have also shown interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham visited Buffalo two weeks ago, as well as Dallas, but he left both cities without a deal. Many then wondered if the teams were out of the running to land Beckham after both franchises opted to sign other free agent receivers—the Bills signed Cole Beasley and the Cowboys brought aboard TY Hilton.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case in Dallas, as Jones has seemingly predicted that the team will officially sign Beckham in the coming days. Should that prove to be the case, the veteran receiver will join the the 10–3 Cowboys, who are currently in possession of the No. 5 seed in the NFC.