Why we may never see anything like what happened in the final three seconds of the Raiders’ win. Plus, the Chargers and Bills are winning close games and NFL officiating has taken a turn for the worst.

I’m not sure we’ll ever see another game end the way that Patriots-Raiders did. And its beauty, of course, was in the chaos of its unexplainable, inexplicable final play.

The truth, though, is there was a very real method to what happened at Allegiant Stadium.

First, let’s set the scene. The Raiders had blown a 17–3 halftime lead, already holding the record (four) for most double-digit leads squandered in a season. The Patriots scored 21 unanswered to take their first lead at 24–17 with 3:43 left. The teams then traded three-and-outs, and the Raiders went on a nine-play, 81-yard touchdown drive to tie it at 24 with 32 seconds to go. New England got the ball back and moved it 20 yards in five plays.

Jones pushes down Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and races to the end zone for a 48-yard game-winning touchdown. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

That set up third-and-10. New England 45. Three seconds left.

And the kind of situation that the Raiders refer to as “Desperado”.

“The Desperado situation is usually when a team is trying to lateral the ball and advance it to score,” Chandler Jones says, just after getting home from the stadium on Sunday night. “They’ll use it at the end of the half or a game …”

By now, you know the result. Jones more or less picked off the lateral, shoved Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the ground, got to the end zone and the Raiders won, 30–24.

What you might not understand is how and why it started.

Jones was actually following rules in getting to the landmark he did. At the snap, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson took the hand-off on a draw. At the Raiders’ 45, Jones dove at him and tried to punch the ball out. Stevenson burst upfield past him. As Jones picked himself up off the field, a Desperado situation started to unfold. Stevenson ran through the Las Vegas defense all the way inside the Raiders’ 35, then flipped the ball to his right to WR Jakobi Meyers.

“So when I saw they started doing the whole hot-potato thing, I stood up immediately and started trying to spot-up who was the next guy that’s behind the line of scrimmage, who could he pitch back to next,” Jones says. “And I was just like, stay back, stay back because they could be throwing to someone back here and he could be fast enough to score.”

And then, Jones’s rules kicked in.

“We would always have a man assigned to the deepest skill player on the field,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels texted on Sunday night. “Chandler was doing his job.”

Jones’s man? It wound up being Mac Jones.

After figuring that out, the job got easier.

“Talking in basketball terms—I’ll go box someone out,” Jones says.

So Chandler Jones “boxed out” Mac Jones, essentially making himself a wall between the quarterback and the ball. He wasn’t really expecting Meyers to throw it all the way back to Mac. And he definitely wasn’t expecting to have a play like that on the ball. But there he was, and here the ball came. Chander caught it clean, and immediately went to work, with his first move being one on the Patriots quarterback.

“I don’t think I’ve thrown a stiff arm in practice,” Jones says, laughing. “When I caught the ball, he was there, I was thinking, You know what, I could try to put a juke move on, I could try to outrun him. I don’t know, maybe I could outrun Mac Jones. But whenever defensive players are running for touchdowns, they always get made fun of for getting caught by the quarterback. So I thought, I’m not gonna try to outrun him. I’m just trying to run over him. If I fall and trip, I’ll pitch it. Because there were guys behind me.”

Their services wouldn’t be needed. After discarding Mac, Chandler Jones covered the rest, cruising to the end zone to put away the victory.

Meyers tosses an ill-advised lateral that's picked off by Jones. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The interesting thing, per Jones, is that captains and leaders in the huddle actually told the guys—We gotta get the ball. And, Jones admitted, he was just lucky enough to be the one where the ball was thrown. “I was blessed,” Jones says. “I was blessed to be there.”

After he scored, Foster Moreau offered to take the ball off Jones’s hands for the time being. Jones then went looking for it in the locker room. Moreau told him he gave it to McDaniels. McDaniels then gave it back to Jones as he was presenting game balls and addressing the team. At which point, Jones gave it back to McDaniels.

“And he can keep it if he wants,” Jones says. “I’m more happy about the play.”

So are a lot of other people in Vegas who, like the rest of us, never saw anything like it, and may never see anything like it again.



The end of the Chargers game was, to me—in a lot of ways—the manifestation of how Brandon Staley sees his team. And that take is born out of a couple years of conversations with Staley about game management. But I’ll let him explain what I’m getting at here.

“We put a lot of emphasis on it as a team, and when you hear it during training camp, I talk about the history of this league, how it’s been formed in two-minute,” Staley says early last night. “We talk a ton about two-minute defense, two-minute offense, and what happens, what you got to do. Every week, we have situational Saturday, and we’re combing through the league, or we’re going back to the ’80s, whatever applies that we feel like can help our team win. And we have people who are committed.”

Thus, came the final minute of the Chargers’ 17–14 win over the Titans on Sunday.

And the story really starts with L.A. having all three of its timeouts, up 14–7, as a banged-up Ryan Tannehill tried to position the Titans to tie the game. After driving Tennessee from its own 26 to the Chargers’ 21—spending his final timeout along the way—Tannehill found Austin Hooper over the middle for 17 yards to set up first-and-goal from the 4-yard line.

Staley didn’t hesitate burning his first timeout with 59 seconds left.

“When they completed the in-route to get inside the five there, we knew that the thing that we can’t do is lose any time for Justin [Herbert] if they score,” Staley says. “We want to create as much time for him as possible.”

First down: Derrick Henry for two yards, five seconds tick off, second timeout.

Second down: Henry for another yard, three more seconds gone, third timeout.

Then, on third-and-goal from the one, the Titans got behind Tannehill and on a sneak pushed him through the goal line to tie the game. So that left 48 seconds, and no timeouts for the Chargers to get down the field. Which, of course, as Staley says “is going to change our approach, relative to the plays we run.”

The first one was a deep out to Mike Williams for 16 yards, with Williams sliding to make sure he was out of bounds. Forty-two-seconds left. Then came a little drag route to tight end Gerald Everett—designed to get Everett running full speed toward the right sideline—and he got out after picking up six yards with 32 seconds left.

“We wanted to have the avenue for him to be able to get out of bounds,” Staley says. “We weren’t trying to have something that was an in-breaker (route) there where you’re tackled, there’s time, you gotta clock it, everyone’s got to come back. They’re really, really good inside pass rushers, so it was well-protected with outlets headed to the flat. And their zones just really dropped with a lot of depth there.”

Next up, the Chargers, and Herbert, were going to Williams again, this time down the right sideline, but it didn’t go nearly the way he or the coaches planned.

“We were trying to create a deep bench cut, deep out cut,” Staley says. “If it’s there, obviously you can throw it on time, and that’s the route that he hit Mike on earlier. But then, when the pocket gets collapsed and he moves, now those guys are doing that special thing that they have, that very, very special chemistry a No. 1 receiver and a quarterback have. And Justin can put the ball in places that very few can.

“And if you look at the TV copy, Mike kind of gave him a little baby point, and he knew he was going to be able to hit him back inside, away from the sideline, so to speak. And Justin just does what he does, which is he can put it exactly where he wants.”

That was good for 35 yards. But not good enough to get Williams out of bounds. So Williams had to think fast as the official next to him wound the clock.

“What I thought was