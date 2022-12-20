Much has been made this season about the Packers’ young receivers working to get on the same page as two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Monday night’s game is evidence, it seems like there are still some growing pains in Green Bay.

Though the Packers comfortably beat the Rams at Lambeau Field on Monday, Rodgers and co. had a chance to add to their 24–12 lead late in the fourth quarter. On third-and-2 from the L.A. four-yard line, Rodgers fired a pass out wide to Christian Watson, but the rookie appeared unaware that the ball was coming in his direction.

The pass fell harmlessly to the ground and Rodgers appeared frustrated at the botched play. The Packers quarterback seemingly had a right to be disappointed in the result as a video replay on the ESPN broadcast showed Rodgers making a hand signal in Watson’s direction before the snap.

Green Bay sealed the win on a first-down rush by Aaron Jones on the next play, so Watson’s error didn’t cost the Packers. However, Rodgers made sure to send a message to his rookie wideout after the game about the mistake.

“You wanna catch touchdowns, you run the right routes,” a smiling Rodgers told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during a postgame interview.

Rodgers expanded upon his thoughts about Watson in his postgame press conference, saying that the 2022 draft pick had a handful of other missed opportunities on Monday. However, he praised the former North Dakota State star for his work ethic and raw talent.

“That’s going to happen, he’s a rookie,” Rodgers said, per Zach Jacobson of CBS Sports. “He’s such a good kid. He really cares about it and he’s so talented.”

Watson has been a revelation for Rodgers and the Packers in recent weeks. In the four games leading up to Monday night’s game, he’d caught seven touchdowns, emerging as the clear top target in Green Bay.

On Monday, Watson was held off the scoreboard, making just four catches for 46 yards.

Watson’s performance aside, the Packers improved to 6–8 and kept their playoff hopes alive with the win over the Rams. Though the team may need some held from the rest of the NFC, Green Bay will have a chance to play its way into the picture over the final three weeks of the regular season.