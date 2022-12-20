The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents.

After a wild Week 15 slate that included the biggest comeback in modern league history, the NFC North was making headlines left and right—some teams for better reasons than other. The Vikings notched a 39–36 win after trailing the Colts 33–0, while the Bears extended their losing streak to seven. Lions quarterback Jared Goff beat the Jets with a 51-yard touchdown pass in the final two minutes.

Each NFC North team has some key free agents that will be available in 2023, including key offensive pieces as well as some more recent stars on defense. Plus, the division has a wide range of cap space available, with some teams already looking at a deficit while others top the league.

Note: All salary cap numbers used are according to Spotrac and are subject to change after publication.

What to know: The Lions defense has improved significantly from the start of the 2022 season to now, thanks to free agents such as Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky and DeShon Elliot. Jamaal Williams is also a huge contributor on offense, averaging a touchdown per game.

2022 cap space status: $3,078,504

2023 cap space status: $30,051,795

2023 free agents: D.J. Chark, WR; Jamaal Williams, RB; Mike Hughes, CB; Alex Anzalone, LB; Evan Brown, C; Chris Board, LB; Josh Woods, LB; DeShon Elliott, S; Justin Jackson, RB; C.J. Moore, S; Craig Reynolds, RB; Nate Sudfeld, QB; Isaiah Buggs, DL; Will Harris, S; Dan Skipper, LT; Austin Bryant, DL; Matt Nelson, T; John Cominsky, DL; Amani Oruwariye, CB; Kayode Awosika, OL; Benito Jones, DT; Tommy Kramer, LG; Brock Wright, TE; Scott Daly, LS; Anthony Pittman, LB; Tom Kennedy, WR; Trinity Benson, WR; Bobby Price, S; Ross Pierschbacher, C; Shane Zylstra, TE; Saivion Smith, CB

What to know: The Bears currently rank first in the league in 2023 cap space, and by a decent margin as well—the Falcons are the next team behind them, with a difference of over $48 million. Chicago is ranked ninth in the league for '22.

2022 cap space status: $6,045,796

2023 cap space status: $122,042,267

Pringle has played in five games for the Bears this season and scored two touchdowns. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

2023 free agents: Byron Pringle, WR; Nicholas Morrow, LB; Riley Reiff, OL; Angelo Blackson, DL; N'Keal Harry, WR; Ryan Griffin, TE; DeAndre Houston-Carson, S; Patrick Scales, LS; Matthew Adams, LB; Dane Cruikshank, S; Michael Schofield, RG; Dakota Dozier, LG; Mike Pennel, DL; Joe Thomas, LB; Tim Boyle, QB; Nathan Peterman, QB; Dante Pettis, WR; Taco Charlton, DL; David Montgomery, RB; Equanimeous St. Brown, WR; Khari Blasingame, FB; Justin Layne, CB; Sam Mustipher, C; Javin White, LB; Darrynton Evans, RB; Andrew Brown, DL; Trevon Wesco, TE; Dieter Eiselen, LG; Josh Blackwell, CB; Armon Watts, DT; Andre Anthony, DL

What to know: The Vikings face major decisions regarding Garrett Bradbury, Alexander Mattison and Irv Smith Jr. They are already projected to be over the 2023 cap, ranking in the bottom six teams in the league.

2022 cap space status: $1,323,631

2023 cap space status: $-4,600,076

2023 free agents: Dalvin Tomlinson, DL; Patrick Peterson, CB; Garrett Bradbury, C; Greg Joseph, K; Nick Mullens, QB; Chandon Sullivan, CB; Irv Smith Jr., TE; Jonathan Bullard, DL; Andrew DePaula, LS; Duke Shelley, CB; Austin Schlottmann, LG; Alexander Mattison, RB; Khyiris Tonga, DL; Ben Ellefson, TE; Blake Brandel, LT; Kenny Willekes, DE; Oli Udoh, LT; Kris Boyd, CB; Olabisi Johnson, WR

What to know: With the way this season has been going for Aaron Rodgers and his receiving corp, the Packers should keep their eyes on Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, both of whom are in the top three on the team for receiving yards. Lazard leads the team with 627 yards receiving.

2022 cap space status: $7,623,082

2023 cap space status: $3,458,641

2023 free agents: Adrian Amos, S; Dean Lowry, DL; Mason Crosby, K; Marcedes Lewis, TE; Allen Lazard, WR; Robert Tonyan, TE; Jarran Reed, DL; Randall Cobb, WR; Sammy Watkins, WR; Elgton Jenkins, RT; Dallin Leavitt, S; Rudy Ford, S; Eric Wilson, LB; Corey Ballentine, CB; Yosuah Nijman, LT; Keisean Nixon, CB; Krys Barnes, LB; Tyler Davis, TE; Jake Hanson, C; Tipa Galeai, DL; Justin Hollins, LB