Heading into the home stretch of the regular season, the Ravens’ wide receiving corps went through a bit of a shuffle on Tuesday as the offense remains in search of a spark.

Baltimore claimed veteran wideout Sammy Watkins off waivers a day after he was released by the Packers. The team also placed receiver Devin Duvernay on the injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury during Tuesday’s practice, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Watkins, 29, will continue his journeyman career by appearing on his fourth different team in the past three years and his sixth overall. He was the fourth overall pick by the Bills in 2014. In nine games for Green Bay this season, he’s totaled 13 receptions for 206 yards.

Duvernay has been the Ravens’ second-leading wide receiver this season, amassing 37 catches and 407 yards in 14 games. Baltimore’s passing attack has reached a stand-still ever since quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury in Week 13. Over their past three games, the Ravens have scored a total of 29 points while combining for 402 passing yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns.