Football World Remembers Franco Harris, Steelers Legend and Hall of Famer

Steelers great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris died on Wednesday, his family confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 72 years old.

The news comes just days before Pittsburgh was set to retire his No. 32 jersey. The ceremony was scheduled to be held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the most famous play in Harris’s career, and among the most famous in all of NFL history: the “Immaculate Reception.”

The legendary running back played at Penn State before embarking on a lengthy NFL career, playing with the Steelers from 1972 to ’83 and one season with the Seahawks in ’84. The No. 13 pick in the ’72 draft went on to win offensive rookie of the year and was a second-team All-Pro in his first year in the league. He’d go on to three total All-Pro seasons, including first-team honors in ’77, and nine Pro Bowls. He was also an integral part of four Super Bowl victories for the Steelers’ 1970s dynasty, winning the MVP award of Super Bowl IX.

He finished his NFL career with 12,120 rushing yards and 91 touchdowns, adding 2,287 receiving yards and nine touchdowns through the air.

Harris was a beloved figure in football, for one of the sport’s most iconic franchises. As those around the sport learn of his death, plenty of tributes to Harris are pouring in on social media.