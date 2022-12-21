The NFC South has had a tough season so far, with the Falcons, Saints and Panthers all ranking in the bottom six teams in the conference. The Buccaneers have been bolstered by the weakness of their division to round out the top four in the NFC, but have ultimately struggled as well, losing three of their last four games (one of which was to ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy.)

But nonetheless, some of the biggest names of the 2023 free agency class—well really, one big name—come from the NFC South. And with teams heading into next year already looking at a daunting cap space number, there’s a lot that remains to be decided. Let’s dive into it:

Note: All salary cap numbers used are according to Spotrac and are subject to change after publication.

What to know: There’s not much to say here, considering any other storyline for the Bucs will be overshadowed by what Tom Brady is going to do next year. Time will only tell whether he will retire or continue playing, but in the meantime fans can focus their worry on Tampa Bay’s bleak cap space projection for 2023.

2022 cap space status: $3,235,251

2023 cap space status: $-40,082,368

2023 free agents: Tom Brady, QB; Lavonte David, LB; Akiem Hicks, DL; Julio Jones, WR; William Gholston, DL; Rakeen Nunez-Roches, DL; Blaine Gabbert, QB; Kyle Rudolph, TE; Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB; Aaron Stinnie, LG; Josh Wells, LT; Giovani Bernard, RB; Breshad Perriman, WR; Pat O’Connor, DL; Keanu Neal, S; Carl Nassib, DL; Logan Ryan, S; Genard Avery, LB; Deadrin Senat, DL; Dee Delaney, CB; Jamel Dean, CB; Mike Edwards, S; Anthony Nelson, DL; Cam Gill, LB; Nick Leverett, LG; Scott Miller, WR

What to know: The Panthers have seen a lot of movement at quarterback this season, and it’s only going to get more messy as they try to make a decision on Sam Darnold, who will be a free agent in 2023. He has only played in three games this year, but on Monday was confirmed as the starter for Week 16 against the Lions.

2022 cap space status: $10,611,436

2023 cap space status: $2,064,989

2023 free agents: Sam Darnold, QB; Matt Ioannidis, DL; Cameron Erving, RT; Bradley Bozeman, C; Cory Littleton, LB; D’Onta Foreman, RB; Andre Roberts, WR; J.J. Jansen, LS; Rashard Higgins, WR; T.J. Carrie, CB; Henry Anderson, DL; Sean Chandler, S; Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB; Juston Burris, S; Michael Jordan, LG; Eddy Pineiro, K; Phillip Walker, QB; Giovanni Ricci, FB; Sam Franklin, S; Myles Hartsfield, CB; Stephen Sullivan, TE

Johnson has emerged as one of New Orleans’s top receivers, ranking in the top three for yards and receptions, and leading the team in touchdowns (7). Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

What to know: The Saints are ranked last in the league for both of the metrics below, already in a deficit for both projected cap space for 2023 and the 2022 total. Time will tell if they try to resign quarterback Andy Dalton, as well as other key offensive players like Juwan Johnson and Jarvis Landry. Eyes will be on Mark Ingram II, who is likely out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and whether or not the Saints let his contract end without re-signing him.

2022 cap space status: $-211,610

2023 cap space status: $-56,400,986

2023 free agents: David Onyemata, DL; Deonte Harty, WR; Marcus Davenport, DL; Andy Dalton, QB; Jarvis Landry, WR; P.J. Williams, CB; Shy Tuttle, DL; Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL; J.T. Gray, S; Mark Ingram, RB; Daniel Sorensen, S; Kentavius Street, DL; Dwayne Washington, RB; Chris Harris Jr., CB; Nick Vannett, TE; Justin Evans, S; Isaac Yiadom, CB; David Johnson, RB; Ethan Greenidge, LT; Albert Huggins, DL; Chase Hansen, LB; Juwan Johnson, TE; Malcolm Roach, DL; Marquez Callaway, WR; Blake Gillikin, P; Andrew Dowell, LB; Calvin Throckmorton, RG; Kaden Elliss, LB; Drew Desjarlais, LG

What to know: The Falcons are second in the league or projected cap space in 2023, so they should have some room to try and revamp their roster while also keeping some valuable contributors like Rashaan Evans, Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd.

2022 cap space status: $7,382,443

2023 cap space status: $74,435,842

2023 free agents: Lorenzo Carter, DL; Kaleb McGary, RT; Olamide Zaccheaus, WR; Isaiah Oliver, CB; Rashaan Evans, LB; Bradley Pinion, P; Keith Smith, FB; Vincent Taylor, DL; Elijah Wilkinson, LG; Germain Ifedi, RT; Erik Harris, S; Damiere Byrd, WR; Beau Brinkley, LS; KhaDarel Hodge, WR; Mike Ford, CB; Anthony Firkser, TE; Jaleel Johnson, DL; Nick Kwiatkoski, LB; MyCole Pruitt, TE; Colby Gossett, RG; Cornell Armstrong, CB; Matt Dickerson, DL; Chuma Edoga, LT; Abdullah Anderson, DL; Parker Hesse, TE; Liam McCullough, LS; Rashad Fenton, CB; Derrick Tangelo, DL; Tyler Vrabel, RT; Justin Shaffer, LG