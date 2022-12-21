Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs as Ryan Tannehill Deals With Injury

Journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs is headed back to where it all began.

The Titans have signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dobbs played college football at Tennessee from 2013-16.

The signing follows an injury to starting Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sprained his ankle during the team’s 17-14 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. Tannehill has thrown for 2,536 passing yards with 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 games this season.

Tennessee is expected to start rookie quarterback Malik Willis against the Texans on Christmas Eve, according to Rapoport. Willis has seen action in seven games this season, completing 17 of his 38 pass attempts for 177 yards with one interception.

Dobbs has now had six stints with five different franchises in his six-year NFL career, following tours with the Steelers, Jaguars, Pittsburgh again, the Browns, and Detroit. In six career games, he has completed 10 of his 17 passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

He was a standout with the Volunteers as a collegian, throwing for 7,138 yards with 53 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions in 37 games. Dobbs ranks fifth in Tennessee history in passing yards, behind only Peyton Manning, Casey Clausen, Erik Ainge and Tyler Bray.