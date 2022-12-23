The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s most-talented lineman in place for the next few seasons.

Conklin, 28, was scheduled to become a free agent this offseason but is in the midst of another strong season with the Browns. The former first-round pick was previously named an All-Pro with Cleveland in 2020 before he tore his patellar tendon in the middle of the 2021 campaign and missed the back end of the year.

Now back on the field, Conklin has helped the Browns rank among the top rushing offenses in the NFL. Cleveland is fifth in rushing yards per game through 15 weeks, averaging 149.0 yards per contest behind the efforts of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Before joining the Browns in 2020, Conklin began his career with the Titans. The No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, the former Michigan State Spartan was named a first-team All-Pro in his rookie season in Tennessee.