Cowboys’ Sam Williams Involved in Car Crash in Texas

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash Thursday afternoon in Plano, Texas, and was taken to the hospital shortly after, per CBS DFW.

The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. when another driver attempted to turn left while traveling northbound and subsequently hit Williams’s vehicle as he was headed southbound.

While Williams and the other driver were both taken to a local hospital, it is reported that both drivers only had minor injuries and the hospital visit was more for “precaution,” police said.

Williams tweeted shortly after the incident, updating fans about his condition.

It’s unknown at this if the incident will affect Williams’s status for Dallas’s matchup with the Eagles on Sunday.

Police also mentioned that there have been no charges filed at this time. Additionally, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors that led to Thursday’s crash.