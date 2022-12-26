Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Narrates Tribute to Kicker Mason Crosby

Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most consecutive games played when he appeared in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The kicker, who was selected in the sixth round of 2007 NFL draft by Green Bay, has now played in 256 consecutive games, which was a team record previously held by former quarterback Brett Favre.

To honor the longtime Packer, the team posted a video tribute on Sunday, including narration from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Finding the words to describe a player like Mason Crosby isn’t always easy,” Rodgers began. “But, for years, we’ve done our best to do it anyway.”

The video showcases some of the career highlights by Crosby, who has made 390 field goals and scored 1,897 points over the course of 16 NFL seasons. Both of those marks also are team records.

“Not many have been there since the beginning to see all he’s accomplished, but from my vantage point, there is no one I would trust more to make a kick in any weather with the game on the line,” Rodgers said in the video.

The 38-year-old kicker hasn’t expressed any plans to retire any time soon.