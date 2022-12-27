Chargers DB Derwin James Ejected After Vicious Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday Night Football against the Colts after dishing out a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter.

The play occurred on second-and-2 with 5:23 remaining in the quarter as Colts quarterback Nick Foles looked to keep the drive alive. Foles fired a quick strike to receiver Ashton Dulin who immediately took a booming hit to the head and neck area from James’s helmet as he tried to make the tackle.

James was penalized for unnecessary roughness, and disqualified from the contest shortly thereafter. Dulin was later ruled out with a concussion during halftime.

The frightening hit prematurely ended what was beginning to look like a solid outing for James in his first game since Week 13. The former All-Pro missed the last two games with a quad injury he sustained ahead of Week 12.

James made an immediate impact early in the game after coming away with an interception to halt Indianapolis’ third drive. He finished the contest with three tackles, one pass deflection and an INT.