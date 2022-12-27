Raiders’ McDaniels Doesn’t Rule Out Benching Derek Carr

There was a time when the 2022 edition of the AFC West was expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history, with the Raiders as a key factor.

Now, it's Dec. 27 and Las Vegas is 6-9, third in a division that has mostly disappointed outside of the Chiefs. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has struggled mightily, throwing a league-leading 14 interceptions—including three Saturday night in Las Vegas's 13-10 loss to the Steelers.

On Monday, coach Josh McDaniels raised a possibility that would have been unthinkable in the recent past: benching Carr, a three-time Pro Bowler and the leading passer in franchise history, in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham.

"For us to be able to win at this time of the year and be productive, offensively you have to throw the ball better than what we've thrown at times here in the last month and a half," McDaniels said. "We've been able to win some in spite of that, overall, but clearly, that's not the goal. The goal would be to be more productive than what we've been."

When asked if he would commit to starting Carr going forward, McDaniels hedged.

"I think there's a possibility that we would do the right thing regardless of the position," McDaniels told reporters.

The Raiders host the 49ers on New Year's Day, before which they can be eliminated from postseason contention with Dolphins or Jets wins.